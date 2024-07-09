ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to embark on district tours from July 9, to get first-hand info on progress of gov’t schemes

Published - July 09, 2024 12:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy will visit one district every week to obtain first-hand information about the progress of government programmes and schemes at the field level

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy during the 75th birth anniversary celebrations of the late Congress leader Y.S. Rajashekhar Reddy, at Mangalagiri on July 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will embark on district tours from July 9.

A week ago, during a meeting with senior officials of all departments, Mr. Reddy said that he will visit one district every week to obtain first-hand information about the progress of government programmes and schemes at the field level. The focus will be on interacting with the people.

The Chief Minister will begin the tour from Mahabubnagar, his native. After planting trees at the Integrated District Officers Complex (IDOC), he will inaugurate Mahila Shakti Canteen — the government’s initiative to strengthen women self-help groups (SHGs). A foundation stone will also be laid for the development works.

Later, the Chief Minister is scheduled to hold meetings with the district officials and public representatives. He is also set to hold a meeting with Congress party leaders, current and former public representatives.

