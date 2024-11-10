Telangana CM Revanth Reddy spread lies during poll campaign in Maharashtra, alleges Harish Rao

HYDERABAD

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has left behind politicians of all hues in uttering lies as he did during his recent visit to Maharashtra to campaign for the Congress candidates contesting the Assembly elections there, senior leader of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) T. Harish Rao has alleged.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, the BRS leader said every word spoken by Mr. Reddy in Maharashtra was a lie as he had claimed to implement ₹2 lakh crop loan waiver, ₹500 per quintal bonus to paddy, investment support under Rythu Bharosa among others, but the fact remained that 22 lakh farmers were yet to get crop loan waiver, as per self-admission of government functionaries.

Similarly, the enhanced investment support for the kharif season was yet to reach the farming community, though the crops raised were being harvested and the rabi season had already commenced. The six guarantees of the Congress were put in cold storage and heaps of harvested paddy visible on roads across the State were an indication of the government’s inefficiency in procuring the grain. The 50,000 jobs claim was false as all the notifications were issued during the BRS regime and none during the Congress rule, he claimed.

If the government was sincere about helping farmers, it should give Rythu Bharosa for both kharif and rabi seasons — ₹15,000 per acre — as promised at the earliest and also help farm workers by giving them assistance of ₹12,000 each. The enhanced social security pension amount of ₹4,000 per month was also denied to different sections of 41 lakh pensioners.