‘Telangana CM Revanth Reddy secures ₹81,564 crore in investments during his international tours’ 

Updated - August 14, 2024 03:07 pm IST

Published - August 14, 2024 02:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD  

During his latest 10-day visit to the United States and South Koreat, CM Revanth Reddy secured ₹31,532 crores in investments, which are expected to generate 30,750 jobs,

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy receives a rousing reception on his arrival in the city on Wednesday after touring the USA and South Korea. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has secured a total of ₹81,564 crores in investments through his recent international tours in the past eight months, according to official sources.

During his latest 10-day visit to the United States and South Korea, accompanied by Minister for IT and Industries D. Sridhar Babu, CM Revanth Reddy secured ₹31,532 crores in investments, which are expected to generate 30,750 jobs, added the sources. The delegation engaged with leading CEOs and industrialists across sectors such as IT, healthcare, manufacturing, and research and development, cementing Telangana’s status as an attractive destination for global investors. 

This recent investments builds on the ₹40,232 crores in investments secured by the Chief Minister at the World Economic Forum in Davos earlier this year. Additionally, from February to July, the State government signed agreements with various companies, bringing in another ₹9,800 crores. Collectively, these efforts have resulted in a total of ₹81,564 crores in investment commitments over the past eight months. 

