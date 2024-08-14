‘Telangana CM Revanth Reddy secures ₹81,564 Cr in investments during his international tours’ 

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has secured a total of ₹81,564 crores in investments through his recent international tours in the past eight months, according to official sources.

During his latest 10-day visit to the United States and South Korea, accompanied by Minister for IT and Industries D. Sridhar Babu, CM Revanth Reddy secured ₹31,532 crores in investments, which are expected to generate 30,750 jobs, added the sources. The delegation engaged with leading CEOs and industrialists across sectors such as IT, healthcare, manufacturing, and research and development, cementing Telangana’s status as an attractive destination for global investors.

This recent investments builds on the ₹40,232 crores in investments secured by the Chief Minister at the World Economic Forum in Davos earlier this year. Additionally, from February to July, the State government signed agreements with various companies, bringing in another ₹9,800 crores. Collectively, these efforts have resulted in a total of ₹81,564 crores in investment commitments over the past eight months.