Telangana CM says new chairman and members for TSPSC will be appointed soon

December 27, 2023 05:12 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has announced that the Government will soon put in place the board for managing the affairs of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) to keep the Congress’ promise of filling two lakh vacant posts within a year.

The chairman and members of the TSPSC submitted their resignations to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and the latter sought clarifications from the President’s office in this regard. Once the clarifications are issued, the Government will take up the process of recruitment of the chairman and members of the Commission paving the way for issuance of notifications for recruitment to vacant posts.

“The commission cannot issue notifications without approval from the chairman. We will take up the process in the right earnest once the Governor gives her consent,” he told reporters here on Wednesday.

He said the filling up of the vacant posts at different levels would be made through competitive examinations and recruitment will be made in line with the job calendar announced by the Congress in the run up to the elections.

“We are committed to keep our promise of filling two lakh posts by December 9 next year,” he said. The Government in the process would take legal and other aspects into consideration following which the issue of notifications would commence.

Final decision on Rythu Bandhu ceiling after discussion in Assembly

Replying to a query on the Rythu Bandhu, he said the Government would consider the suggestions for putting a ceiling on the extent of land for which investment support would be given to farmers. The issue would be discussed in detail in the Assembly and a final call would be taken after evolving consensus with the opposition parties.

When asked about the delays in deposition of Rythu Bandhu amounts into farmers’ accounts, he said the Government took all steps to deposit the amounts. To a query on whether the previous Government had set aside the funds required for the investment support programme, he said: “We thought there is a fortune left going by the claims of the BRS leaders. But the previous Government did not leave even a trace of funds.”