Telangana CM Revanth Reddy reiterates government’s commitment to promote sports  

Published - August 25, 2024 05:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Mr. Revanth Reddy says the aim is to ensure sportspersons from here win medals in Olympics  

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. | Photo Credit: PTI

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has asserted that his government is committed to promote sports and necessary steps are being taken in this direction.

Efforts are being made to encourage students to pursue sports as their life time career. The Chief Minister was speaking after presenting awards to winners of Marathon 2024 at Gachibowli Stadium here on Sunday.

He said Hyderabad was expected to emerge as a big sports hub. But the previous government completely neglected sports as a result of which the historic city of Hyderabad could not achieve any milestones in sports. The government was committed to bring past glory to sports and Gachibowli would be developed as a sports village.

Telangana Govt to set up Young India Sports University

He said his government’s aim was to ensure that sportsmen from here won medals in the next Olympics. Accordingly, the Young India Sports University would start operations from next academic year and steps were being taken to hire reputed international coaches for providing training to budding sports persons.

He recalled that he briefed the Union Minister about the Government’s intention to establish sports stadiums as per international standards so that Olympics would be held in Hyderabad. “We will promote Telangana as a destination for sports in the country,” he said.

