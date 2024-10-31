Telangana CM Revanth Reddy greets people on Deepavali

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has extended greetings to people on the occasion of Deepavali.

Mr. Reddy said that Telangana got rid of 10 years of ‘destructive’ rule and the people’s government brought lights in the lives of all sections aiming an all-round development and welfare for all. He wished that people celebrate the festival of lights, being observed as a symbol of victory over evil, with jubilation.

Hoping that every household is filled with joy and happiness during the festivities, he appealed to young and elderly to celebrate the festival without causing any harm to the environment and take proper precautions to avoid fire accidents.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.