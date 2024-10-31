GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy greets people on Deepavali

Revanth Reddy says State got rid of 10 years of destructive rule

Published - October 31, 2024 03:56 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy | Photo Credit: Dinesh Krishnan

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has extended greetings to people on the occasion of Deepavali.

Mr. Reddy said that Telangana got rid of 10 years of ‘destructive’ rule and the people’s government brought lights in the lives of all sections aiming an all-round development and welfare for all. He wished that people celebrate the festival of lights, being observed as a symbol of victory over evil, with jubilation.

Hoping that every household is filled with joy and happiness during the festivities, he appealed to young and elderly to celebrate the festival without causing any harm to the environment and take proper precautions to avoid fire accidents.

Published - October 31, 2024 03:56 am IST

Related Topics

Telangana / religious festival or holiday

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.