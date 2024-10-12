Telangana CM Revanth Reddy gets rousing welcome in his native Kondareddypalli on maiden visit

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Saturday (October 12, 2024) laid the foundation stone for various developmental works and welfare programmes to the tune of ₹20 crores in his native Kondareddypalli village, Nagarkurnool district.

Mr. Reddy, accompanied by his family, was accorded a rousing welcome by the locals and locally elected representatives. The Chief Minister was taken in a procession; flowers were showered on him.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for ₹18 crore worth underground drainage system, sewerage treatment plant and internal CC roads in the village. He inaugurated the model gram panchayat building constructed at a cost of ₹72 lakh. The model library was also thrown open to the public.

He laid the foundation stone for SC Community Hall, RTC bus stand, street lighting and another community hall. He offered prayers at the local Shivalayam.

