Telangana CM Revanth Reddy gets rousing welcome in his native Kondareddypalli on maiden visit

Published - October 12, 2024 08:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

Mr. Reddy laid foundation stone for developmental and welfare works worth ₹20 crore

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was accorded rousing welcome on his maiden visit to native Kondareddypalli village in Nagarkurnool district on Saturday (October 12, 2024) | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Saturday (October 12, 2024) laid the foundation stone for various developmental works and welfare programmes to the tune of ₹20 crores in his native Kondareddypalli village, Nagarkurnool district.

Mr. Reddy, accompanied by his family, was accorded a rousing welcome by the locals and locally elected representatives. The Chief Minister was taken in a procession; flowers were showered on him.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was accorded rousing welcome on his maiden visit to native Kondareddypalli village in Nagarkurnool district on Saturday (October 12, 2024)

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for ₹18 crore worth underground drainage system, sewerage treatment plant and internal CC roads in the village. He inaugurated the model gram panchayat building constructed at a cost of ₹72 lakh. The model library was also thrown open to the public.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was accorded rousing welcome on his maiden visit to native Kondareddypalli village in Nagarkurnool district on Saturday (October 12, 2024)

He laid the foundation stone for SC Community Hall, RTC bus stand, street lighting and another community hall. He offered prayers at the local Shivalayam.

