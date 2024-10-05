Telangana CM Revanth Reddy for comprehensive sports policy with eye to 2036 Olympics

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed officials concerned to prepare a comprehensive sports policy that will help in honing the skills of sportspersons and ensuring that they bring laurels to Telangana in international sports arena.

The new sports policy should focus on long-term objectives with Olympics 2036 in view so that sportspersons from Telangana will excel in sports at the global level. The Chief Minister held a review meeting with senior officials on the progress of preparation of the new sports policy. Mr. Revanth Reddy has been vocal about promoting sports infrastructure since he took over the reins, claiming that the State had adequate resources but there was no policy in the last 10 years to harness the skills of young sportspersons and ensure their participation in international events.

The meeting discussed the policies adopted by different States and countries to encourage sportspersons, and called for steps to promote best practices in this regard. Steps should be taken to see that the proposed Sports University was developed as Young India Physical Education and Sports University. The sports university could be developed in a public-private partnership mode on the lines of the Skill University.

Accordingly, steps should be taken to constitute a board for the sports university with eminent persons and it should be an autonomous institution. It was decided in principle to introduce 13 courses in the proposed university in disciplines like cricket, hockey, football, basketball, swimming and others.

The existing stadium at Gachibowli could be utilised for the sports university as it had 70 acres where facilities for different sports events could be created. Simultaneously, steps should be taken to ensure that all the major stadiums and grounds in the GHMC area were brought under one umbrella for their effective management.

The Chief Minister wanted the officials to identify talented youngsters for training them to participate in national and international events without disturbances to their education. The proposed sports policy should encompass steps in this direction. In addition to considering the geographical conditions, focus should be on promoting the sports in which youth of the State evinced interest. The officials concerned could enlist the support of the universities abroad as well as coaches through MoUs.

He directed the officials to study the process for awarding incentives to sportspersons who excelled in their respective fields and submit a comprehensive report in this regard. The policy should keep in mind the requirements to ensure that sportspersons from Telangana secure medals in the 2036 Olympics.