Telangana CM Revanth Reddy extends support to teen battling blood cancer

March 04, 2024 04:11 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday stepped in to assist an 18-year-old Hyderabad resident battling blood cancer.

The patient Naveen Vadde’s medical condition was identified as Lymphoproliferative disorder by doctors at the Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute. The urgency of the situation was brought to light on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) by city-based activist Robin Zaccheus. In his post, Mr. Zaccheus revealed that the family had been advised to discharge the patient as the surgery was not covered under Aarogyasri, and its cost was anticipated to be significant. Highlighting the family’s financial struggles, Mr. Zaccheus appealed to the Telangana government for assistance in a bid to address the pressing requirement for the surgery.

“It’s painful to learn about Naveen, who is battling rare cancer at such a young age. I’ve directed the authorities to contact his family and make all necessary arrangements for treatment. The government will bear the expenses and make the necessary arrangements for the treatment. I have asked the NIMS doctors to take special care of Naveen till he recovers completely. I sincerely wish Naveen to beat cancer and return to full health as early as possible.”, said Revanth Reddy in a tweet.

