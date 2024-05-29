GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy advised by Delhi bosses to go ‘slow’ on phone tapping investigation: BJP

BJP leader K. Laxman welcomed the new Telangana anthem written by noted poet Andesri

Published - May 29, 2024 05:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and National OBC Morcha president K. Laxman addresses a press conference in New Delhi on May 29, 2024.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and National OBC Morcha president K. Laxman addresses a press conference in New Delhi on May 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) continues to mount pressure on Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on the illegal phone tapping case and accused him of taking a “backstep” in taking action against the perpetrators despite being a victim himself under the regime of former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Talking to the media in New Delhi on Wednesday, Rajya Sabha MP and National OBC Morcha president K. Laxman said that phone-tapping, misusing the police machinery by KCR is not a common crime but an anti-national act which should not be condoned.

“Anti-nationals should not be spared and the main conspirator should be taken to task. Yet, it looks like Mr. Revanth Reddy has been forced to follow the instructions from the big wigs in Delhi and is unable to do anything,” he claimed.

It also indicated that the Congress Party and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) are one and the same with the latter likely to join the INDIA alliance anytime after the elections. The BJP leader accused KCR of making a bid to arrest a senior party leader in Delhi in the MLA poaching case, in order to save his daughter and MLC K. Kavitha from arrest in the Delhi liquor scam.

New Telangana anthem welcomed

Mr. Laxman also welcomed the new Telangana anthem written by noted poet Andesri. The saffron party is sure to get re-elected again at the Centre and will get double digit figures in the State. There could be a rebellion in Congress Government post the elections in August and the BJP will not be interested in saving it, he added.

