 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana CM Revanth reaches Vemulawada, to lay foundation stone for various development works

Published - November 20, 2024 01:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy reached Vemulawada on Wednesday (November 20, 2024).

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy reached Vemulawada on Wednesday (November 20, 2024). | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy who is in Vemulawada on Wednesday (November 20, 2024), will inaugurate a series of development works there.

The Chief Minister reached there in the morning and laid foundation stone for works pertaining to expansion of the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Temple. He would also participate in other programmes including handing over of ex-gratia to families of 17 people who migrated to Gulf for work. 

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to participate in the following programmes in Vemulawada
Ground breaking ceremony for Indiramma Homes for 4696 families displaced due to Mid Manair Reservoir project, with ₹235 crores
Hand over ex-gratia to families of 17 deceased workers who migrated to Gulf
Lay foundation stone for construction of Yarn Depot with ₹50 crores
Foundation stone for road expansion from the bridge over Mula stream to the temple
Ground breaking ceremony for Medical College and hostel block
Foundation stone for high level bridge in Konaraopet
Foundation stone for Advanced Technology Centre and Junior College in Rudrangi mandal
Inauguration of SP’s office, Library and Working Women’s Hostel

Published - November 20, 2024 01:08 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.