Telangana CM Revanth reaches Vemulawada, to lay foundation stone for various development works

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy who is in Vemulawada on Wednesday (November 20, 2024), will inaugurate a series of development works there.

The Chief Minister reached there in the morning and laid foundation stone for works pertaining to expansion of the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Temple. He would also participate in other programmes including handing over of ex-gratia to families of 17 people who migrated to Gulf for work.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to participate in the following programmes in Vemulawada Ground breaking ceremony for Indiramma Homes for 4696 families displaced due to Mid Manair Reservoir project, with ₹235 crores Hand over ex-gratia to families of 17 deceased workers who migrated to Gulf Lay foundation stone for construction of Yarn Depot with ₹50 crores Foundation stone for road expansion from the bridge over Mula stream to the temple Ground breaking ceremony for Medical College and hostel block Foundation stone for high level bridge in Konaraopet Foundation stone for Advanced Technology Centre and Junior College in Rudrangi mandal Inauguration of SP’s office, Library and Working Women’s Hostel