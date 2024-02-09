ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana CM Revanth launches online Bangaram offering to Sammakka-Saralamma

February 09, 2024 05:04 pm | Updated 05:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy virtually inaugurated the initiative of offering Bangaram (jaggery) to tribal deities of Medaram, Sammakka-Saralamma. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has inaugurated the initiative of presenting Bangaram (jaggery) to the tribal deities of Medaram, Sammakka-Saralamma, online from the State Assembly Committee Hall in Hyderabad on Friday. Ministers Konda Surekha, Ponnam Prabhakar, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Damodar Raja Narasimha, several MLAs, Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari, Commissioner of Revenue Department Anil Kumar, and other officials were present.

The CM personally virtually presented Bangaram equivalent to the weight of his grandson Riyansh, while Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy followed suit by presenting Bangaram equivalent to his granddaughter’s weight. This initiative by the State government enables devotees who are unable to attend the Medaram jatara to make offerings of Bangaram to the deities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US