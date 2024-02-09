Telangana CM Revanth launches online Bangaram offering to Sammakka-Saralamma

February 09, 2024 05:04 pm | Updated 05:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has inaugurated the initiative of presenting Bangaram (jaggery) to the tribal deities of Medaram, Sammakka-Saralamma, online from the State Assembly Committee Hall in Hyderabad on Friday. Ministers Konda Surekha, Ponnam Prabhakar, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Damodar Raja Narasimha, several MLAs, Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari, Commissioner of Revenue Department Anil Kumar, and other officials were present.

The CM personally virtually presented Bangaram equivalent to the weight of his grandson Riyansh, while Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy followed suit by presenting Bangaram equivalent to his granddaughter’s weight. This initiative by the State government enables devotees who are unable to attend the Medaram jatara to make offerings of Bangaram to the deities.

