GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana CM Revanth launches online Bangaram offering to Sammakka-Saralamma

February 09, 2024 05:04 pm | Updated 05:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy virtually inaugurated the initiative of offering Bangaram (jaggery) to tribal deities of Medaram, Sammakka-Saralamma.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy virtually inaugurated the initiative of offering Bangaram (jaggery) to tribal deities of Medaram, Sammakka-Saralamma. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has inaugurated the initiative of presenting Bangaram (jaggery) to the tribal deities of Medaram, Sammakka-Saralamma, online from the State Assembly Committee Hall in Hyderabad on Friday. Ministers Konda Surekha, Ponnam Prabhakar, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Damodar Raja Narasimha, several MLAs, Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari, Commissioner of Revenue Department Anil Kumar, and other officials were present.

The CM personally virtually presented Bangaram equivalent to the weight of his grandson Riyansh, while Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy followed suit by presenting Bangaram equivalent to his granddaughter’s weight. This initiative by the State government enables devotees who are unable to attend the Medaram jatara to make offerings of Bangaram to the deities.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.