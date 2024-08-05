Telangana CM Revanth kicks off US tour selling the dream of a new Hyderabad

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy kicked off his United States tour urging the Telangana and Telugu community in the US to invest in the youngest State as the government was committed to creating an investment-friendly atmosphere that would see robust growth shooting up the economy and create employment.

“I desire to create the fourth city in Hyderabad and the government will bring a new industrial policy to achieve rapid inclusive economic growth keeping in view the future needs. I urge the expatriates to invest and pay back to the land where they have come from,” he said.

Special systems being created for investments

Touching the emotional chord, he said “Telangana is your birthplace, every investment you make in your State will surely reap benefits. Apart from the core urban, semi-urban and rural clusters in Telangana, special systems are being created for investments. Be partners in the development of the region as you have already established yourself in the USA. The satisfaction of developing your birthplace is beyond any satisfaction.”

The Chief Minister was speaking at a programme organised in his honour by the Indian Overseas Congress in New Jersey on Sunday. Thousands flocked to the meeting while the Telugu community warmly welcomed him with a huge rally along the way.

Fourth city in Telangana

Mr. Reddy tried to impress the Indian community in the USA referring to a new city being developed as the fourth city on the lines of Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Cyberabad. He said that Hyderabad would be made into a top-class city with a world class master plan and requested for investments from all the Indians to develop Hyderabad.

The Chief Minister reminded how Telugus in the USA had confidence in Congress coming back to power. “I came to the USA last year as the president of Telangana Congress. I promised that I would come back only after the Congress government came to power after decades of misrule and vandalism. I have kept my word,” he told the gathering that loudly cheered him.

He said there was malicious propaganda against them before the State Assembly Election-2023. The opposition did not have confidence in Congress coming to power and that even if it claims power, it would not last long. “Now, they are trying to create myths that the development of the State has taken a beating. We have already given them an appropriate response with our governance and we will prove them wrong and compete to develop Hyderabad as a leading city not only in India but also in the world,” he said confidently.

Assuring that the government would keep every promise made to the people, he said several programmes have already been undertaken for the welfare and development of farmers, women and youth. Along with Rs. 2 lakh loan waiver for farmers, input subsidy assurance, jobs for the unemployed, free bus travel for women, cooking gas cylinder for Rs.500, 200 units of free home electricity for the poor, promotions for teachers and quality education for students were implemented.

The participants appreciated Mr. Reddy’s efforts to woo the investors, promising an investor-friendly atmosphere, and praised his dream for Hyderabad. Mohinder Singh Giljian, president of the Overseas Congress welcomed the Chief Minister and said the dream of seeing Mr. Reddy as the Chief Minister was fulfilled and it was time to work to make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister of the country. Earlier, prominent Telugu community people met him at the residence of his brother in New Jersey.

