Telangana CM Revanth, KCR, Kishan Reddy hail Bharat Ratna award to P.V. Narasimha Rao

February 09, 2024 03:26 pm | Updated 03:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) President & former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday hailed the Centre’s announcement to confer Bharat Ratna to Telugu bidda and former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao.

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement on his social media handle, politicians took to X (formerly Twitter) to hail the momentous occasion and termed it as a great honour for people of Telangana.

Mr. Revanth Reddy hailed Centre’s announcement on the floor of the ongoing Assembly while replying to Vote of Thanks to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan’s address. The Chief Minister said Narasimha Rao was instrumental in bringing economic reforms to the country and guided the country on the path of development. Though late, the announcement of Bharat Ratna is a great honour for the late leader. He congratulated the family of late Narasimha Rao on behalf of the Government, people and others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Chandrashekhar Rao equated the award as an honour bestowed on the people of Telangana. He thanked the Centre for conferring the award on Narasimha Rao and also conceding the demand made by the BRS multiple times.

IT and Industries Minister D.Sridhar Babu in an X (formerly Twitter) post said: “It’s a matter of great pride for all Indians and all Telangana people that Bharat Ratna has been announced for Sri Pamulaparthy Venkata Narasimha Rao Garu, former Prime Minister & Senior Congress Leader. PV garu, as he is fondly known, is the political architect of the economic liberalization that transformed India significantly. We whole heartedly welcome the decision of the Central government.”

BRS Working President K. T. Rama Rao too took to X (formerly Twitter) and thanked the Prime Minister Modi for honouring Narasimha Rao. “We have been demanding the Union Government for this honours since the centenary celebrations of Sri PVNR held by the Telangana Government under the leadership of Sri KCR”, Mr. Rama Rao posted.

On September 8, 2020, the Telangana Assembly passed unanimous resolution demanding the Centre to honour the former Prime Minister P. V. Narasimha Rao with the country’s highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna posthumously.

None other than the then Chief Minister KCR had introduced the resolution in the Assembly demanding Centre to make the announcement in the Parliament session. Apart from the resolution, it had also demanded Centre to install a statue of the former PM in the Central Hall and rename the University of Hyderabad after Narasimha Rao. BRS MLC K. Kavitha also hailed the highest honour for late PV.

Union Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy termed Narasimha Rao as a nationalist, a learned politician and multi-faceted personality. He had the foresight and his selfless service to the people of the country has been recognised with this honour, he said.

Karimnagar MP and BJP general secretary Bandi Sanjay said the Bharat Ratna for Narasimha Rao was honour to the erstwhile Karimnagar district. He took a dig at the Congress for dumping late Narasimha Rao and accused the BRS of using his name for political gains. Its the BJP which has come out with highest civilian honour, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT