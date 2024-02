February 17, 2024 02:48 pm | Updated 02:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy conveyed birthday wishes to former Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday.

Intervening in the ongoing debate on the white paper on Irrigation on Saturday, Mr. Reddy wished him a healthy life ahead. He said KCR had spent around 40 years in politics and public life, and hoped that he would continue to play a key role in the development of the State as the Leader of the Opposition.

