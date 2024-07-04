ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana CM Revanth, Deputy CM Bhatti to meet PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah

Published - July 04, 2024 02:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka during a meeting, in New Delhi, December 26, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi today. Mr. Reddy is in the national capital along with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. They are scheduled to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah too later in the day.

Earlier, the Chief Minister and the Deputy CM met Mr. Modi in December, 2023, a few weeks after forming the government in Telangana. Back then, they had requested the centre to take steps for the fulfillment of assurances given to Telangana in the AP Reorganisation Act 2014.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at the inauguration and laying the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 56,000 crores in Adilabad. | Photo Credit: ANI

Two months later, the Chief Minister shared the dias with the Prime Minister at a programme held in Adilabad in March-2024. Mr. Reddy later met Mr. Modi seeking his intervention in convincing neighbouring Maharashtra, about land acquisition and water sharing between the two States, for taking up Tummidihatti lift irrigation project.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US