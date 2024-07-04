Telangana CM Revanth, Deputy CM Bhatti to meet PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi today. Mr. Reddy is in the national capital along with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka. They are scheduled to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah too later in the day.

Earlier, the Chief Minister and the Deputy CM met Mr. Modi in December, 2023, a few weeks after forming the government in Telangana. Back then, they had requested the centre to take steps for the fulfillment of assurances given to Telangana in the AP Reorganisation Act 2014.

Two months later, the Chief Minister shared the dias with the Prime Minister at a programme held in Adilabad in March-2024. Mr. Reddy later met Mr. Modi seeking his intervention in convincing neighbouring Maharashtra, about land acquisition and water sharing between the two States, for taking up Tummidihatti lift irrigation project.

