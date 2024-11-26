ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana CM Revanth, Deputy CM Bhatti congratulate Priyanka Gandhi on winning Wayanad LS seat

Published - November 26, 2024 01:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Malliu Bhatti Vikramarka with All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary & Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday (November 26, 2024). | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Malliu Bhatti Vikramarka congratulated All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on winning Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in the recently held byelections in Kerala. They met her on Tuesday (November 26, 2024).

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy with All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary & Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday (November 26, 2024). | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

The seat fell vacant after Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, vacated the Wayanad seat and retained Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh. Ms. Vadra won the Wayanad seat by a margin of 4,10,931 votes.

Mr. Reddy accompanied Ms. Vadra when she filed the nomination papers for the by-poll on October 23, 2024. 

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Malliu Bhatti Vikramarka with All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary & Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday (November 26, 2024). | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Telangana

