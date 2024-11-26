 />

Telangana CM Revanth, Deputy CM Bhatti congratulate Priyanka Gandhi on winning Wayanad LS seat

Published - November 26, 2024 01:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Malliu Bhatti Vikramarka congratulated All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on winning Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in the recently held byelections in Kerala. They met her on Tuesday (November 26, 2024).

The seat fell vacant after Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, vacated the Wayanad seat and retained Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh. Ms. Vadra won the Wayanad seat by a margin of 4,10,931 votes.

Mr. Reddy accompanied Ms. Vadra when she filed the nomination papers for the by-poll on October 23, 2024. 

