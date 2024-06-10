Telangana CM Revanth congratulates Union Ministers from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

Published - June 10, 2024 04:06 pm IST

R Ravikanth Reddy
R. Ravikanth Reddy

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. File | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy extended his greetings to the Ministers inducted into the Union Cabinet from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and hoped that they would strive to bring in more funds and projects to both the Telugu states.

Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay to represent Telangana in Union Cabinet

In a post on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), the Chief Minister congratulated the five MPs – G Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, K. Rammohan Naidu, Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, and Bhupathiraju Srinivas Varma and said they should make efforts to implement the promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act and secure funds, schemes and projects from the Centre to both the States.

