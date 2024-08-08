GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana CM Revanth and Ministers pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi in Texas

The CM is on a tour of USA seeking investments

Updated - August 08, 2024 01:00 pm IST

Published - August 08, 2024 12:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

R Ravikanth Reddy
R. Ravikanth Reddy
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy along with Ministers D Sridhar Babu and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy paid homage by garlanding Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Irving, Dallas, Texas.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy along with Ministers D Sridhar Babu and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy paid homage by garlanding Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Irving, Dallas, Texas. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy along with his Cabinet colleagues D Sridhar Babu and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy paid homage to the Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Irving, Dallas, Texas on Wednesday and recalled relevance of Gandhi’s ideals and teachings in the present day world.

The Chief Minister, who is on a tour of the United States meeting business leaders of both Indian origin and Americans seeking investments, arrived in Dallas from New York. Accompanied by prominent Indians in Texas, the CM and the Ministers garlanded the statue and learnt about the project with the locals.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy along with Ministers D Sridhar Babu and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy paid homage Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Irving, Dallas, Texas.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy along with Ministers D Sridhar Babu and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy paid homage Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Irving, Dallas, Texas.

The seven-foot tall and 30-inch wide bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi was installed in 2015 fulfilling the long cherished dream of Indian-Americans in the city. The statue was made in Andhra Pradesh.

Numerous Indian-American organisations raised funds and lobbied with the local government for the installation of the statue. The project was taken up by the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial of North Texas (MGMNT), an umbrella group that initiated and led the completion of the project. Well-known Telugu NRI in the USA Prasad Thotakura chaired the MGMNT.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.