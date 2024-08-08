Telangana CM Revanth and Ministers pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi in Texas

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy along with his Cabinet colleagues D Sridhar Babu and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy paid homage to the Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Irving, Dallas, Texas on Wednesday and recalled relevance of Gandhi’s ideals and teachings in the present day world.

The Chief Minister, who is on a tour of the United States meeting business leaders of both Indian origin and Americans seeking investments, arrived in Dallas from New York. Accompanied by prominent Indians in Texas, the CM and the Ministers garlanded the statue and learnt about the project with the locals.

The seven-foot tall and 30-inch wide bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi was installed in 2015 fulfilling the long cherished dream of Indian-Americans in the city. The statue was made in Andhra Pradesh.

Numerous Indian-American organisations raised funds and lobbied with the local government for the installation of the statue. The project was taken up by the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial of North Texas (MGMNT), an umbrella group that initiated and led the completion of the project. Well-known Telugu NRI in the USA Prasad Thotakura chaired the MGMNT.