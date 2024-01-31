Telangana CM reiterates his Govt’s commitment to fill 2 lakh vacant posts in a year

January 31, 2024 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has reiterated that his Government is committed to its promise made to unemployed youth in the run up to the State Assembly elections-2023 and steps will be taken to fill the two lakh vacant posts within a year.

The State Government has made a thorough revamp of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) and nothing can stop the recruitment process for the vacant posts, he said. The Chief Minister addressed the gathering after distributing appointment letter to nursing officers here on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister recalled how the separate Statehood movement reached its peak due to the active involvement of unemployed youth. The 10-year-rule of the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) did precious little for alleviating the problems faced by the youth.

“The powers that be were focussed on posts for members of their family and were never bothered about rendering justice to unemployed youth,” he said, adding jobless youth could secure jobs soon after the “family was sent out”. Mr. Revanth Reddy faulted former Minister T. Harish Rao for his charges on the Government and advised BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao to rein in his nephew.

Deputy Chief Minister Mall Bhatti Vikramarka said the Congress had kept its promise by issuing appointment letters to 7,000 staff nurses at one go. The Government had initiated the exercise for filling 5,000 vacant posts in the Medical and Health department and the recruitment process would be initiated soon.

He recalled how the financial “mismanagement” by the previous BRS Government had its adverse impact on the State’s finances. The Congress Government, however, went ahead with recruitment of 7,000 posts with an impact of Rs. 500 crore a year to keep its promise. The Government was committed to fulfil the aspirations of the unemployed youth, he said seeking their cooperation in completing the work.

