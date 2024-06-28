Telangana CM recalls services of former PM P.V. Narasimha Rao in accelerating country’s growth

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has lauded the services of former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao in accelerating the country’s growth through economic reforms.

The Chief Minister, who is presently in New Delhi, paid floral tributes to Narasimha Rao on the occasion of the latter’s birth anniversary on Friday. He garlanded Narasimha Rao’s portrait at his official residence in the national capital and remembered the services rendered by the former Prime Minister.

Mr. Revanth Reddy described the services of Narasimha Rao as the Chief Minister of erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh as commendable. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and others paid homage to the former Prime Minister.

Legislative Assembly Speaker G. Prasad Kumar and Council chairman G. Sukhender Reddy paid tributes to Narasimha Rao in the assembly building. They garlanded the portrait of Narasimha Rao in the assembly lobbies and recalled the former Prime Minister’s contributions in putting the country’s economy back on track. The life of PV Narasimha Rao, an expert in multiple languages, would continue to inspire the youth of the country.

Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy led several prominent personalities in paying tributes to Narasimha Rao at PV’s memorial Gyan Bhumi at Necklace Road in the city. Narasimha Rao’s daughter and MLC Vani Devi, his son P.V. Prabhakar Rao, former Minister K. Jana Reddy, Hyderabad Collector Anudeep, High Court Judge Justice N.V. Sravan Kumar, State Government’s advisor H. Venugopal and others paid homage to the former Prime Minister.