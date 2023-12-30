ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana CM provides ₹2 lakhs assistance of family of Swiggy food delivery executive who died

December 30, 2023 04:48 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy handed over the cheque to family members of the Swiggy food delivery executive, at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on December 30, 2023. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy provided financial assistance of ₹2 lakhs to family members of the Swiggy food delivery executive who lost life while on duty four months ago. Mr. Revanth handed over the cheque four days after assuring that he would extend the help.

On December 23, Mr. Revanth held a meeting with gig workers in Hyderabad where he directed officials to provide ₹2 lakhs from Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) to food delivery executive’s family members. On Saturday, the CM handed over the cheque to them at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat. 

