Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy presented cheques of ₹25 lakh each to five Padma Shri awardees at the Secretariat on Wednesday. Gaddam Sammayya, Dasari Kondappa, Velu Anandachari, Kurella Vithalacharya and Ketawat Somlal received the cheques from Mr. Reddy. The awardees thanked the CM.

