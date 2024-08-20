ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana CM pays tributes to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his 80th birth anniversary

Published - August 20, 2024 12:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau

On the occasion of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s 80th birth anniversary, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy along with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka paid tributes to his statue at Somajiguda Circle in Hyderabad on Tuesday (August 20,2024), August 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy along with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka paid tributes to late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on the occasion of his 80th birth anniversary, at a programme held at Somajiguda Circle in Hyderabad on Tuesday (August 20,2024).

While the State government planned a grand unveiling of Rajiv Gandhi’s statue opposite to the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat, the programme was postponed. The CM four days ago invited All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge to the unveiling.

Opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and intellectuals from the State opposed the Congress party’s move to install the statue opposite to the secretariat. BRS contended that the space was earmarked for Telangana Talli’s statue.

