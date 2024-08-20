GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana CM pays tributes to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his 80th birth anniversary

Published - August 20, 2024 12:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

The Hindu Bureau
On the occasion of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s 80th birth anniversary, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy along with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka paid tributes to his statue at Somajiguda Circle in Hyderabad on Tuesday (August 20,2024), August 20, 2024.

On the occasion of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s 80th birth anniversary, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy along with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka paid tributes to his statue at Somajiguda Circle in Hyderabad on Tuesday (August 20,2024), August 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy along with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka paid tributes to late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on the occasion of his 80th birth anniversary, at a programme held at Somajiguda Circle in Hyderabad on Tuesday (August 20,2024).

While the State government planned a grand unveiling of Rajiv Gandhi’s statue opposite to the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat, the programme was postponed. The CM four days ago invited All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge to the unveiling.

Opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and intellectuals from the State opposed the Congress party’s move to install the statue opposite to the secretariat. BRS contended that the space was earmarked for Telangana Talli’s statue.

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.