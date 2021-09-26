Telangana CM meets Union Minister on water issues

Urges early allocation of river waters between TS and A.P.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday requested Union Minister for Water Resources Gajendrasingh Shekhawat to expedite river water allocation between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Discussing the disputes over sharing of water by the two States, Mr. Rao who met the Union Minister as part of his Delhi visit briefed him about the damage to erstwhile Mahabubnagar district on account of execution of Rayalaseem Lift Irrigation Scheme by the A.P. government.

Mr. Rao urged the Centre to give clearance to Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme as the project was conceived to help the farmers of Mahabubnagar. He wanted only projects jointly managed by the two States to be brought under the purview of the recent gazette notification issued by the Centre. The postponement of the implementation of the notification was also discussed by them, sources said.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by MLAs from Mahabubnagar C. Laxma Reddy, S. Rajender Reddy and A. Venkateshwar Reddy.