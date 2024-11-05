Telangana CM likely to walk along Musi river course on November 8

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is likely to take up a short walkathon of 5 Km along the Musi river course in Nalgonda district on his birthday on November 8.

Mr. Reddy will visit Yadagirigutta Narasimha Swamy temple and offer puja along with his family members and later is exploring the option of the walkathon. He will meet the farmers and other sections of people who are affected by the Musi river pollution.

Sources said the Congress is exploring two places for the Chief Minister to visit. It will be either Valigonda in Bhongir constituency or Ramannapet in Nakirekal constituency. The stretch is not yet finalised and it will be decided after an inspection by the district Congress MPs and MLAs.

To review the Chief Minister’s planned visit to Nalgonda district on November 8, R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy held a meeting that was attended by district MLAs and MPs.