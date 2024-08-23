ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana CM leaves for Delhi

Published - August 23, 2024 11:27 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy left for New Delhi on Thursday (August 22, 2024) night and he is likely to meet the party high command to discuss the party issues related to the appointment of a new PCC chief and the Cabinet expansion.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, AICC in-charge Deepadas Munsi, Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, D Sridhar Babu will also be joining him. The team will also invite Sonia Gandhi to inaugurate Rajiv Gandhi’s statue in front of the Secretariat and also invite Rahul Gandhi for the proposed meeting to celebrate the success of farm loan waiver.

