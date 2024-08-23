GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana CM leaves for Delhi

Published - August 23, 2024 11:27 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy left for New Delhi on Thursday (August 22, 2024) night and he is likely to meet the party high command to discuss the party issues related to the appointment of a new PCC chief and the Cabinet expansion.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, AICC in-charge Deepadas Munsi, Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, D Sridhar Babu will also be joining him. The team will also invite Sonia Gandhi to inaugurate Rajiv Gandhi’s statue in front of the Secretariat and also invite Rahul Gandhi for the proposed meeting to celebrate the success of farm loan waiver.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.