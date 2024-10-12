Telangana CM lays foundation stone for Young India Integrated residential school at Kondurg

:

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy laid foundation stone for Young India Integrated Residential School at Kondurg village in Shadnagar Assembly Constituency on Friday (October 11, 2024).

Addressing a public meeting after laying the foundation stone, Mr. Reddy hoped that the Young India Integrated Residential Schools will provide a better future to the students in the state. “We made the promise of providing quality education and medical care to the poor apart from solving the unemployment problem in Telangana,” he said.

Targeting the previous government, he said it deprived the poor children of education. “Five thousand government schools were closed in the state. My government decided to provide high standard education to the poor,” he pointed out.

Stating that the Government is reforming the entire education system, he said: “The process of teachers promotions and transfers has been completed for this reason, to instill confidence in the government.”

“Former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) spent ₹22 lakh crores budget and borrowed ₹7 lakh crores. The previous government did not spend even ₹10,000 crore to improve infrastructure in government schools,” he said.

He charged that the previous government led by KCR closed 5000 government schools with a conspiracy to deprive the poor of education. “My government is establishing Young India Integrated Residential Schools to reach education facilities to the poor,” the Chief Minister said.

Narasimha Rao introduced the policy in 1972

The Chief Minister said late P.V. Narsimha Rao introduced the policy of residential schools in 1972. “People like Burra Venkatesham rose to the rank of IAS with the visionary thinking of PV,” he noted.

The opposition is criticizing the government on its commitment to provide education to the poor, he lamented.

Pointing out that he has respect for former IPS R.S. Praveen Kumar, Mr. Reddy wondered why he is objecting to the setting up of Young India Integrated Schools in 25 acres with crores of rupees? “Doras (feudal lords) deprived the poor of education and medical care. These leaders joined hands with ‘Doras’, who seized educational opportunity from the weaker sections rights, and criticized the government which is doing good for the underprivileged sections. ” he questioned.

Mr Reddy said: “Our policy is to remove the differences between caste and religion. KCR’s policy is that their family members should rule the State like kingdoms. Why should only the poor children work as sheep herders and KCR family rule the state.” Congress is the only party which provided opportunities to the weaker sections. Congress is the party for the poor, he said.

“Separation of SC, ST, BC and minorities will poison students minds. It is for this reason the government is establishing Integrated Residential Schools so that poor students from all sections study together regardless of their caste and religion,” Mr. Reddy said.

Minimum infrastructure was not provided in 1023 residential schools during KCR’s rule. He constructed BRS party buildings on government lands in 33 districts. KCR has money to construct the party offices and buy lands, but he has no idea to develop infrastructure in the schools, the Chief Minister said.

