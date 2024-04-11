GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana CM lauds Additional Collector for his swift action on traders for fleecing farmers

He tweets praising Jangaon Addl Collector Rohit Singh

April 11, 2024 04:55 pm | Updated 04:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD:

R Ravikanth Reddy
R. Ravikanth Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy reiterated that the Government was committed to buying the paddy in the market yards as per norms and would not tolerate the negligence of officials or their collusion with the traders to reduce the paddy purchase rate.

In a post on social media platform ‘X’, the Chief Minister congratulated the swift response of Additional Collector of Jangaon, Rohit Singh, who ordered the suspension of the Jangaon Agriculture Market Secretary for negligence. He also requested all the officials across the State to be alert in paddy procurement and purchase at the market yards.

Mr. Reddy was responding to the action taken by the Additional Collector who reached the market yard where the farmers were agitating against the low prices quoted by the traders for paddy despite the Government fixing Rs 2,203 per quintal. Mr. Singh checked the written slips the traders gave to the farmers quoting prices ranging from Rs 1551 to Rs 1659 depending on the quality.

He immediately asked the Civil Supplies officials to file a police case against the traders and also ordered the suspension of Market Committee secretary for not responding to the farmers’ pleas.

Telangana / Agriculture

