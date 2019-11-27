Telangana

Telangana CM KCR lauds ISRO scientists on successful launch of PSLV C47

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has congratulated scientists of the the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for successfully launching PSLV C47 rocket.

“It is another triumph of the brilliance and hard work of our scientists,” Mr. Rao said.

The PSLV C-47, carrying what is termed the ‘sharpest eye in the sky’, India’s Cartosat-3, and 13 other nano satellites belonging to two U.S. companies lifted off successfully from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota, at 9.28 a.m, offering only a very brief glimpse of before vanishing into the low-hanging clouds.

The Cartosat-3 is a high resolution imaging satellite that will be used for largescale urban planning, infrastructure development, coastal land use, land cover among others. The satellite is also likely to have a military use since it provides highest-ever spatial resolution of about a foot.

