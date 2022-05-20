Telangana CM KCR greets champion boxer

HYDERABAD

HYDERABAD

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was delighted on Nikhat Zareen winning the prestigious World Women Boxing Championship. Ms. Zareen hails from Nizamabad district. The CM congratulated Nikhat for clinching gold medal in the championship. He wholeheartedly complimented her for unfurling India's flag on international sports platform.

CM said it is proud moment that Nikhat stood as world champion in Boxing sport with the encouragement of State government.

The government is motivating the sports persons on all aspects and already taking measures to set up Rural Sports Centre in all villages to create young sports persons in the State, the CM said.

BJP State president Bandi Danjay, Ministers V. Srinivas Goud, V. Prashanth Reddy and S. Niranjan Reddy greeted her.