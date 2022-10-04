Telangana CM KCR forming national party on Modi’s directions, says Revanth

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. Ramakrishna

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy alleged that the establishment of new national political party by Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is taking shape under the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The aim of Mr. Chandrashekar Rao is to see that TRS should come back to power in Telangana and the BJP at Centre for the third time. For that, he has been making arrangements by establishing a new national party, and distance all the parties that are supporting the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) led by Congress. Had he made any effort to break some party from BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA)?” asked Mr Revanth Reddy while speaking to reporters here on Monday. He said that the relationship between two parties became more stronger after allotment of land for party office to TRS in New Delhi.

“I have submitted several representations in regard to corruption involving Mr. Chandrashekar Rao in ESI hospitals and Sahara cases. But the Centre is silent in this regard. In the case related to ‘Bangaru Kuli’ by TRS leaders, Income Tax officials from the State are yet to submit a report despite the directions from Central Board of Direct Taxation (CBDT) and Supreme Court. The registration of TRS will be cancelled once the report is submitted,” said the TPCC president.

Notices for five Congress leaders

Alleging that the Centre has been trying to disrupt ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ of party general secretary Rahul Gandhi by issuing notices to those actively taking part, Mr. Revanth Reddy said that Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued to notices to five party leaders – J. Geeta Reddy, Shabber Ali, Sudarshan Reddy, Anjan Kumar Yadav and Gali Anil Kumar - for directly extending an amount of ₹1 crore white money to run National Herald newspaper. He said that this is political vengeance.

Stating that shortly he may also get notices from ED, he said that he got the information from some leaders who wanted to join the Congress but stayed back.

“BJP got donations to the tune of about ₹5,000 crore, whereas the TRS got about ₹865 crore. But no notices were issued by ED to any one in this regard,” said Mr. Revanth Reddy. At the same time, he admitted that there was a difference between donations to a party and to an organisation.