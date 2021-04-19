Telangana

Telangana CM K. Chandrashekhar Rao tests positive for COVID-19

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. File   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao tested positive for COVID-19, an official release from Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said on Monday.

"Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao tested positive for COVID-19. He has mild symptoms.

“He has been advised isolation and is staying at his farmhouse. A team of doctors is monitoring his health," Mr Kumar said in a release.

On April 14, the Chief Minister had addressed a massive election rally at Halia in Nalgonda District, about 140 km from Hyderabad for Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll, which went to polls on April 17.

Related Topics
Telangana
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 19, 2021 8:15:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/telangana-cm-k-chandrashekhar-rao-tests-positive-for-covid-19/article34360133.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY