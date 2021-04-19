Telangana CM K. Chandrashekhar Rao tests positive for COVID-19

He has mild symptoms and is staying at his farmhouse

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao tested positive for COVID-19, an official release from Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said on Monday.

"Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao tested positive for COVID-19. He has mild symptoms.

“He has been advised isolation and is staying at his farmhouse. A team of doctors is monitoring his health," Mr Kumar said in a release.

On April 14, the Chief Minister had addressed a massive election rally at Halia in Nalgonda District, about 140 km from Hyderabad for Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll, which went to polls on April 17.