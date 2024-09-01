Telangana CM, Irrigation Minister direct officials to store heavy inflows into reservoirs for future needs  

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy have directed the Irrigation department officials to prepare plans to see that the huge inflow of water into the river basins on account of heavy rains is preserved and utilised for future needs instead of allowing the water to go waste.

Steps should be taken to store the water in reservoirs, lakes and tanks. The Sripada Yellampally project reached its full level due to heavy inflows and water was being released downstream by lifting the gates. The Chief Minister and Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy directed the officials to lift the water coming to the Yellampally project to the extent possible and draw at least one tmcft daily. Steps should be taken to lift water using Nandi and Gayatri pumps and fill reservoirs.

Officials should take steps to see that water is continuously lifted to the Mid and Lower Manair dams and Ranganayaksagar and Mallannasagar reservoirs. The reservoir level at Yellampally was 18.45 tmcft at present as against its full reservoir level of 20 tmcft and officials were diverting the heavy inflows from the Kaddem project to Mid Manair through Nandi and Gayatri pump houses.

Water level at Mid Manair was 15 tmcft at present against its FRL of 27 tmcft, 14,000 cusecs were being released into the Lower Manair dam and another 6,400 cusecs were being sent to Ranganayaksagar through Annapurna reservoir. The Chief Minister directed the officials to pump water from Ranganayaksagar to fill Mallannasagar and Kondapochamma Sagar reservoirs from where it could be diverted to Singur and Nizamsagar projects.

He wanted the officials to store water to the maximum extent in Mallannasagar and Kondapochammasagar in line with the Central Water Commission’s instructions. Steps should be taken to store up to 18 to 20 tmcft of water in Mallannasagar and another 10 tmcft in Kondapochammasagar reservoirs. ()

