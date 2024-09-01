GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Telangana CM, Irrigation Minister direct officials to store heavy inflows into reservoirs for future needs  

Officials asked to fill water in reservoirs, lakes and tanks  

Published - September 01, 2024 04:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

M Rajeev
M. Rajeev
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy | Photo Credit: Handle @TelanganaCMO on X

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy have directed the Irrigation department officials to prepare plans to see that the huge inflow of water into the river basins on account of heavy rains is preserved and utilised for future needs instead of allowing the water to go waste.

Steps should be taken to store the water in reservoirs, lakes and tanks. The Sripada Yellampally project reached its full level due to heavy inflows and water was being released downstream by lifting the gates. The Chief Minister and Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy directed the officials to lift the water coming to the Yellampally project to the extent possible and draw at least one tmcft daily. Steps should be taken to lift water using Nandi and Gayatri pumps and fill reservoirs.

Telangana Rains | Bhatti directs Power Department personnel to be available 24/7; praises the staff

Officials should take steps to see that water is continuously lifted to the Mid and Lower Manair dams and Ranganayaksagar and Mallannasagar reservoirs. The reservoir level at Yellampally was 18.45 tmcft at present as against its full reservoir level of 20 tmcft and officials were diverting the heavy inflows from the Kaddem project to Mid Manair through Nandi and Gayatri pump houses.

Water level at Mid Manair was 15 tmcft at present against its FRL of 27 tmcft, 14,000 cusecs were being released into the Lower Manair dam and another 6,400 cusecs were being sent to Ranganayaksagar through Annapurna reservoir. The Chief Minister directed the officials to pump water from Ranganayaksagar to fill Mallannasagar and Kondapochamma Sagar reservoirs from where it could be diverted to Singur and Nizamsagar projects.

He wanted the officials to store water to the maximum extent in Mallannasagar and Kondapochammasagar in line with the Central Water Commission’s instructions. Steps should be taken to store up to 18 to 20 tmcft of water in Mallannasagar and another 10 tmcft in Kondapochammasagar reservoirs. ()

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.