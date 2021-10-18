Telangana

Telangana CM to visit Yadadri today

File photo of Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao   | Photo Credit: PTI

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will inspect the progress of works at Yadadri temple on October 19.

Works on the prestigious project to convert the hill shrine as a major religious and tourist attraction were launched with an estimated cost of over ₹1,200 crore. Renovation and beautification works including the construction of a ring road around the hill shrine are nearing completion and the Chief Minister is expected to review the progress of pending works for which time lines have already been set.

Dates for the inauguration of the temple complex have already been finalized in consultation with pontiff Chinna Jeeyar swamy. The Chief Minister is likely to announce the date of inauguration along with the yagams that are proposed to be conducted to mark the inauguration of the temple complex after the visit.


