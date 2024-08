Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is in New Delhi on Friday (August 16, 2024) to meet All India Congress Committee (AICC) leaders. Discussions would be held on the new president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC).

Though he met with the party leaders earlier in this regard, the decision on this and the expansion of Telangana Cabinet was kept on hold.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.