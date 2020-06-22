Telangana CM hands over relief to Col. Santosh Babu’s family

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao paid a visit to the residence of Col. B. Santosh Babu, martyred in the Indo-China border skirmishes, at Suryapet on Monday to pay his condolences in person to the family members.
The Chief Minister accompanied by ministers Jagadish Reddy, V. Prashanth Reddy and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar first paid floral tributes to the portrait of Santosh Babu. Later, he spoke to the late Army officer’s wife Santoshi, parents Manjula, Upender and sister Sruthi and consoled them.
Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao also interacted with Santosh Babu’s children Abhigna and Anirudh Teja.
He handed over a cheque for ₹ 4 crore to Ms. Santoshi and another cheque for ₹ 1 crore to the parents of Santosh Babu. He also handed over an appointment letter for a Group I officer post to Ms. Santoshi and a land document for 711 sq.yards house site in Banjara Hills to her.
“Santosh Babu sacrificed his life for the security of the nation. His death deeply saddened me,” Mr. Rao said. He assured the family that his government would always be there to support family of Col. Santosh Babu and that they should not hesitate to consult him for any requirement.
The Chief Minister instructed Minister Jagadish Reddy to take care of welfare of late Army officer’s family.
Rajya Sabha member J. Santosh Kumar, Badugula Lingayya Yadav, Legislative Council Deputy Chairman Nethi Vidyasagar, MLAs G. Kishore, B. Mallaiah Yadav, Ch. Lingaiah, Bhupal Reddy, Saidi Reddy and other TRS people’s representatives and party functionaries were present.
