Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed the officials concerned to speed up works on the development of green pharma city at Mucherla, the location of the proposed fourth net zero city.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy along with IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu at a meeting held a meeting on hreen pharma city in Mucherla at the proposed fourth city, in Hyderabad on Monday (September 9, 2024). | Video Credit: By Arrangement

He said the new pharma city should be completely pollution-free. Officials concerned have been directed to utilise new and emerging technologies in this direction. He wanted the officials to take steps to provide road connectivity and other basic amenities and the process should be expedited. Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu and Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari participated in the meeting.

