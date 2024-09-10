GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Telangana CM for speedy completion of works on green pharma city at Mucherla

Use new and emerging technologies to make pharma city totally pollution free, he said  

Updated - September 10, 2024 12:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy along with IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu at a meeting held in Hyderabad on Monday (September 9, 2024).

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy along with IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu at a meeting held in Hyderabad on Monday (September 9, 2024). | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed the officials concerned to speed up works on the development of green pharma city at Mucherla, the location of the proposed fourth net zero city.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy along with IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu at a meeting held a meeting on hreen pharma city in Mucherla at the proposed fourth city, in Hyderabad on Monday (September 9, 2024). | Video Credit: By Arrangement

He said the new pharma city should be completely pollution-free. Officials concerned have been directed to utilise new and emerging technologies in this direction. He wanted the officials to take steps to provide road connectivity and other basic amenities and the process should be expedited. Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu and Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari participated in the meeting.

BJP sees a land scam in proposal for fourth city in capital region

Published - September 10, 2024 11:21 am IST

Telangana / Hyderabad

