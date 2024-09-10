Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed the officials concerned to speed up works on the development of green pharma city at Mucherla, the location of the proposed fourth net zero city.

He said the new pharma city should be completely pollution-free. Officials concerned have been directed to utilise new and emerging technologies in this direction. He wanted the officials to take steps to provide road connectivity and other basic amenities and the process should be expedited. Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu and Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari participated in the meeting.