Telangana CM focuses on boosting infra during his four-day visit to Delhi

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy held a series of high-profile meetings with Union ministers as part of his four-day visit to New Delhi. The focus of these meetings were emboldening the State’s infrastructure and work on its development agenda.

On Monday, Mr. Reddy met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss the transfer of 2,450 acres of Defence land to facilitate road widening and other infrastructure projects in Hyderabad. Mr. Singh approved these transfers, paving the way for construction of elevated corridors in the city.

During his meeting with Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the CM spoke about the State’s Indiramma Housing scheme and requested sanction of 2.70 lakh houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U) scheme. He also sought the release of ₹784.88 crore dues to Telangana.

Emphasising on the Musi Riverfront Development project, Mr. Reddy sought Central assistance, drawing comparisons with London’s Thames Riverfront. He requested support to expand Metro Rail network to Old City.

Addressing the incomplete Smart City Mission projects in Warangal and Karimnagar, Mr. Reddy urged Mr. Khattar to extend the mission’s timeframe to complete the pending works.

At the meeting with Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda, he requested the immediate release of ₹693.13 crore dues under the National Health Mission (NHM) to ensure uninterrupted health services in Telangana. During the oath-taking ceremony in the Lok Sabha, the CM urged the newly-elected MPs to prioritise Telangana’s interests in Parliament, setting aside political differences.

On Wednesday, the CM met Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, urging the declaration of the southern part of the Regional Ring Road (RRR) as a national highway and widening of the Hyderabad-Vijayawada NH 65 to six lanes. Discussions included land acquisition costs and expansion of existing national highways.

