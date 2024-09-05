Telangana CM firm on uninterrupted power supply to all sectors in the State

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has directed officials of the Energy Department to ensure that uninterrupted power supply is provided to all sectors in the coming days.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Minister said that with Telangana set to emerge as a business hub for the country, no effort should be spared to ensure that there is no short supply of power in the State. He was speaking during a review meeting of the power supply situation in the State along with Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka on Wednesday (September 4, 2024).

Mr. Revanth Reddy directed the officials concerned to prepare an action plan in coordination with the Information Technology and Industries departments to assess the future needs and make sure that there was no interruption in the supply of power to the key sectors. Officials were directed to make optimum use of solar energy and steps should be taken to ensure that power generation was in tune with the ever increasing demand.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Minister suggested that steps should be taken to harness solar energy on lands owned by different departments which were not being used for productive purposes at present. At the same time, steps should be taken to provide pumpsets powered by solar energy to farmers to encourage them to opt for emission free power.

Mr. Revanth Reddy instructed the officials concerned to adopt Kondareddypalle, his native place, as pilot project in this direction. Steps should be initiated to ensure that savings on account of shifting to solar power were credited into the accounts of farmers, while efforts should be made to encourage promotion of solar cylinders in place of the conventional LPG cylinders. The women self help groups should be encouraged to promote solar cylinders while steps should be initiated to promote solar energy in the forest lands.

Officials should work out strategies to ensure that 40,000 MW solar power was made available every year and steps should be taken in a planned way to reduce wastage of funds. The Chief Minister directed the officials concerned to workout ways to overcome the problems relating to overload on transformers as also to see that there was no interruption in power supply at any point of time.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.