Telangana CM firm on constitution of temple board for Yadagirigutta hill shrine on the lines of TTD

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has affirmed Telangana Government’s decision to constitute a temple board for the hill shrine Yadagirigutta and directed the officials concerned to take steps in this direction.

The proposed board should be modelled on the lines of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD). Officials are accordingly directed to make a detailed study on the issue and prepare plans to give priority to the Yadagirigutta temple board like TTD.

Significance of a temple board

Upon formation of a board, a temple will function autonomously, thereby ensuring effective management and improving efficiency of the services.

The Chief Minister wanted the term Yadagirigutta to be restored forthwith in the official communication as well as general usage instead of Yadadri.

The Chief Minister flew to the temple this morning and offered special prayers to the presiding deity Lord Narasimha Swamy to mark his birth anniversary. The Chief Minister held a review meeting with senior officials headed by Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari on pending issues pertaining to the Yadagirigutta temple on Friday (November 8, 2024).

Policy for protection of cows on the temple premises

Officials were also directed to bring out an exclusive policy for the protection of cows and maintenance of the Goshala on the temple premises. Officials could leverage technology if need be for protection of cows.

Facility to spend nights on the hill

The Chief Minister recalled that hitherto there was no facility for devotees to spend nights on the hill and said steps should be taken to create facilities on the hill shrine enabling them to fulfil their ritualistic vows. Officials were directed to speed up works on gold plating of the Vimana Gopuram and ensure that they were completed before the Brahmotsavams. Steps should also be taken to expedite the acquisition of land for temple development, the Chief Minister said directing the officials concerned to release funds required in this regard.

Mr. Revanth Reddy was firm that pending works pertaining to the hill shrine should be completed and instructed the officials to come up with detailed report and proposals in this regard within a week.