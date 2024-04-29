ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana CM felicitates boy who saved lives

April 29, 2024 02:10 pm | Updated 02:10 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy felicitates Sai Charan, the boy who was responsible for saving lives of several people in a fire accident.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy felicitated Sai Charan, the boy who helped save the lives of several workers in the recent fire accident at the Allen Homeo and Herbal Products factory in Nandigama, on the Hyderabad outskirts. The Chief Minister appreciated the 15-year-old for noticing the flames and immediately alerting officials concerned, thus saving several lives. The fire that started from the welding sparks engulfed the building. Sai Charan, who noticed the fire, alerted the workers and guided them to safety along with others. The teenager recently cleared his SSC exams.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US